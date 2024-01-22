10.4 C
Entertainment

Zayn Malik returns to Paris Fashion Week

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Zayn Malik, who keeps a low profile when it comes to public appearances, recently made his first public appearance in years at the Paris Fashion Week.

The last time he was photographed in public by photographers was way back in April of 2021 when he went to a food cart in New York City with his now-ex Gigi Hadid.

The singer is now in the news for attending the Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2024 fashion show.

The video of him at the Paris Fashion Week is now going viral on social media.

Fans were surprised and, at the same time, glad to see him back at a public event.

“Zayn is always handsome but it depends on his mood and now he is in the mood, I think. Now he is coming active everywhere,” wrote a user.

Another user wrote, “2024 is my best year, I would say Zayn”.

“My boy Zayn”, wrote the third user.

Apparently, during the photo scrum, a car ran over Malik’s foot. Later, the singer shared a post on IG proving that everything was, in fact, OK.

“Thanks for a great show! My foot is fine!!” Zayn wrote in the caption, tagging Kenzo and the fashion label’s creative director Nigo in a photo of his white sneakers bearing some noticeable scuffs. “Thanks to my incredibly well-made shoes.”

Zayn Malik recently collaborated with the popular Pakistani pop band AUR for the song ‘Tu Hai Kahan’.

The romantic melody caught on with the netizens and loved the soulful voice. For the unversed, Zayn Malik is a half-Pakistani.

Latest stories

