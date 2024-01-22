‘Sam Bahadur’ to premiere on ZEE5 Global on Jan 26

ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, has announced the exclusive digital premiere of Vicky Kaushal starrer, Sam Bahadur, on January 26th.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Films, the war biopic chronicles the extraordinary life of Sam Manekshaw, from his early days of being the chief of army staff to his well-deserved retirement, exploring the milestones and triumphs of his illustrious journey.

Alongside Vicky Kaushal is a stellar ensemble cast such as Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and others.

The film’s success on various fronts and its overall engaging quality elevate it beyond a mere retelling of history, making it a compelling and immersive experience for audiences.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, “As people around the globe unite in the spirit of patriotism to commemorate India’s 75th Republic Day, ZEE5 Global is proud to announce the release of blockbuster war biopic, Sam Bahadur. The cinematic masterpiece captures the journey of an Indian army hero whose service spanned over four decades and five wars. The movie is a stellar addition to our rich library of titles depicting the valour and might of our brave heroes.”

Producer Ronnie Screwvala said, “Sam Bahadur is very special to me. The idea for this movie came to me during a period when I had stepped away from the industry, and now, being a part of this project fills me with immense gratitude and pride. In a country abundant with icons, we often forget to celebrate their stories. This film is my humble attempt to bring forth the inspiring narrative of a brave hero, Sam Manekshaw, and share it with the world. Collaborating with ZEE5 Global for its world digital premiere is a wonderful opportunity to give this beautiful story the platform it deserves. I hope audiences appreciate the remarkable journey we have embarked on with this film.”

Director Meghna Gulzar Shared, “Creating this biographical drama film has been a life-changing experience for me, and I consider it to be a blessing. The story of Sam Bahadur will serve as a great inspiration for all who witness it. From the very beginning, I knew Vicky Kaushal was the perfect fit for the role, seamlessly slipping into the character with unparalleled authenticity and dedication. I firmly believe that ideals and role models are timeless, and if someone has lived a life of truth, righteousness, and integrity, that can never go out of style or time. I am immensely proud to bring this untold story to a larger audience through ZEE5 Global, and I hope it resonates with them as deeply as it has resonated with me and the entire team of Sam Bahadur.”

Actor Vicky Kaushal expressed, “Portraying the character of Sam Manekshaw has been an incredible journey filled with great pride and honor. Stepping into the shoes of such a brave and celebrated personality comes with immense responsibility, and I am grateful for the love and support that fans have showered upon the character during its theatrical release. The film’s digital premiere on ZEE5 Global will help the story reach a wider audience hence, I am proud to present Sam Bahadur on the 75th Republic Day as a tribute to the undying spirit of our nation. It’s not just a film; it’s a shared journey with the audience, and I hope they find inspiration in this remarkable story.”

Watch Sam Bahadur streaming exclusively on ZEE5 Global from 26th January 2024