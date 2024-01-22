‘10 Lives’: Simone Ashley sings a duet with Zayn Malik

Simone Ashley, known for her roles in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton and comedy-drama Sex Education, has sung a duet with Zayn Malik in the animated comedy 10 Lives, which had its premiere at Sundance on January 20.

The film has Chris Jenkins attached as director and also features Mo Gilligan and Sophie Okonedo in the voice cast.

Bankrolled by UK-based GFM Animation, 10 Lives stars Ashley as Rose, a student who is a doting cat mom to Beckett (voiced by Gilligan).

For 10 Lives, the star used her natural voice, but she is looking forward to playing a character where she can show off her knack for impressions.

“I would love to do a character one day with all these different kinds of tonalities in their voice. Like Stitch. I can do a Stitch or a chipmunk impression, or like Kermit the Frog,” Ashley told a publication.

She also revealed that in addition to doing more voice acting, she wants to tackle another type of role: “I’d love to do a musical.”

About casting Ashley, Jenkins had earlier said, “We were looking at a lot of really wonderful talent and it just so happened that Bridgerton was a massive hit and that we went to Simone first. She was perfect. She was actually the first person to be cast and was wonderfully open and lovely and really into the whole thing.”