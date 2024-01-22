10.4 C
Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Fable’ in Encounters segment of Berlinale 2024

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy, is the only film from India this year to compete in one of the key categories at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The film, a follow-up to Reddy’s celebrated debut Thithi, will premiere at the 74th edition of the festival in the Encounters Competition segment, which also features 14 other titles from around the globe.

A US-Indian co-production, The Fable also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome, Hiral Sidhu, and child actor Awan Pookot.

Bajpayee, who most recently featured in the critically acclaimed Joram and is part of the Netflix streaming show Killer Soup, called working on the movie “a remarkable experience”.

“Working with a creative mind like Raam Reddy and participating in a festival backed by an international production house for the first time has been incredibly inspiring. Our film’s presence at Berlinale signifies the global reach and artistic caliber of Indian storytelling,” the actor said in a statement.

Reddy, who also wrote the film, said The Fable is not just a film but an unadulterated piece of my soul. I feel fortunate for many things: being able to collaborate with Manoj ji’s brilliance and such a wonderful cast, premiering in a competitive section of Berlinale, and having global backing for the film. But most importantly, for the opportunity to tell this story exactly as I envisioned.”

The film is backed by veteran producer Sunmim Park, who also supported Reddy’s Thithi.

The last Indian film in Encounters Competition was “The Shepherdess and The Seven Songs” by Pushpendra Singh in 2020. There has been no Indian film in Main Competition since “Shelter of the Wings”, directed by Buddhadeb Dasgupta in 1994.

Indian films like The Adamant Girl, and In the Belly of a Tiger will feature in the Forum segment of the festival.

O Seeker, Remote Occlusions, Two Refusals, and short films Sour Candy and The Girl Who Lived in the Loo will also screen at the festival that runs from February 15 to 24.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

