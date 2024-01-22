10.4 C
London
Monday, January 22, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentDev Patel talks about his Oscar-tipped film ‘To Kill A Tiger’
Entertainment

Dev Patel talks about his Oscar-tipped film ‘To Kill A Tiger’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Fable’ in Encounters segment of Berlinale 2024

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy, is...
Entertainment

Zayn Malik returns to Paris Fashion Week

Zayn Malik, who keeps a low profile when it...
Entertainment

‘Sam Bahadur’ to premiere on ZEE5 Global on Jan 26

ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South...
Entertainment

‘10 Lives’: Simone Ashley sings a duet with Zayn Malik

Simone Ashley, known for her roles in the Netflix...
Entertainment

Big B to Sachin Tendulkar, celebrities join Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya

Film stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor,...

Dev Patel is in the news for a special documentary film he is executive-producing along with Mindy Kaling. Titled To Kill A Tiger, the documentary charts the emotional journey of Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, India, who forces a social reckoning after his 13-year-old daughter is the victim of a gangrape by three young men, including her cousin.

The official synopsis reads: “Ranjit, a farmer in India, takes on the fight of his life when he demands justice for his 13-year-old daughter, the victim of a brutal gang rape. His decision to support his daughter is virtually unheard of, and his journey unprecedented.”

Directed and written by Nisha Pahuja, To Kill A Tiger is longlisted for this year’s Oscars.

The film has already won 20 awards, including the Best Documentary at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Pahuja, a Canadian filmmaker born in Delhi, was in India when she became involved in the extraordinary case.

“We realised it was problematic treating her differently as we didn’t want her to think she had done anything wrong. She also wanted to come forward to encourage other survivors. She is an incredible young woman. The father is an exceptional man. Their belief in human rights must be in their DNA,” she told a publication.

Patel said that he “had a very physical reaction whilst watching Pahuja’s tender and powerful story of a father’s love, and his determination to support his teenage daughter’s quest for justice.

“I had a very physical reaction,” he said. “I was an emotional mess but also deeply inspired. I loved the way the documentary followed the story as it unfolded, just observing them, letting them be who they are.”

He added, “So much of the story accumulates and rests on her shoulders. You’re so on edge. When she’s putting make-up on for the trial, you worry they are going to judge her. It almost plays like a thriller. There are so many obstacles put in front of her.”

Pahuja thinks the film has a universal resonance. “It’s a lot easier to say that the problem is ‘over there’. It’s a lot harder to look within our own communities and recognise the issues that exist here. On a more philosophical level, it shows how necessary it is to have the courage to take that step. I hope more women and girls are inspired to seek justice,” she said.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Fable’ in Encounters segment of Berlinale 2024

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Modi advocates for ‘Wed in India’ initiative to retain national wealth

News 0
India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, raised concerns on Sunday...

Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Fable’ in Encounters segment of Berlinale 2024

Entertainment 0
Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy, is...

Zayn Malik returns to Paris Fashion Week

Entertainment 0
Zayn Malik, who keeps a low profile when it...

Popular

Sikhs in UK receive ‘threat-to-life’ notices amid growing tensions

Headline Story 0
MANY Sikhs in the UK have received “threat-to-life” notices...

2024 election set to deliver UK’s ‘Most diverse parliament ever’

Comment 0
THE General Election is unlikely to be held until...

Maldives sets March deadline for troops from India to leave

Asia News 0
THE Maldivian president told India last Sunday (14) to...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc