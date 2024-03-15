‘Yodha’ Review: A slick action thriller that makes the most of its confined setting

After facing some delay, Dharma Productions’ much-awaited action thriller Yodha is finally out in cinemas. The film stars Shershaah fame Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani also featuring in prominent characters.

Lieutenant commander Arun Katyal (Sidharth Malhotra) is part of a special task force named Yodha, instituted for handling and tackling national and international threats to India. He is emotionally attached to the unit because his late father Major Surender Kateyal (Ronit Roy) was one of the first members of it. However, Arun is suspended after he fails an important mission that costs the life of India’s best nuclear scientist. Months after his suspension, he is seen on board a hijacked flight under mysterious circumstances. While authorities suspect him to be the hijacker, Arun goes all out to project all the passengers on the flight.

Debutant directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s Yodha is a slick action thriller that takes audiences on a thrilling journey through the skies, blending suspense, patriotism, and intense performances into a gripping narrative. The script of the film is not out of the box, but it is expertly crafted to keep viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish. The editing is top-notch.

The mystery surrounding Arun’s involvement in the hijacking adds layers of intrigue, with the tension escalating with each passing minute. As authorities suspect him of being the hijacker himself, Arun must navigate a web of suspicion and danger to protect the passengers and clear his name.

What truly elevates Yodha is the power-packed performance from Sidharth Malhotra. The actor brings depth and emotion to the character, ensuring that audiences are fully invested in Arun’s journey every step of the way. What disappoints though is his pairing with Raashii Khanna. The chemistry between the lead pair is zilch. The romantic songs seem forced. Disha Patani, on the other hand, does well with her character. She has some action sequences in the film which she performs to perfection.

Yodha exudes a strong sense of patriotism, resonating with viewers on a visceral level. As Arun goes to great lengths to safeguard the passengers and uphold the values he stands for, the film becomes a testament to the indomitable spirit of heroism and sacrifice.

While Yodha delivers a thrilling and engaging cinematic experience, it also serves as a reminder of the bravery and resilience of those who serve their country. With its engaging script, intense performances, and stirring patriotism, this film is sure to click with the audience.