Neha Harsora gets set to shine in new series

NEHA HARSORA has been making a terrific mark on Indian television, particularly with her standout lead role in the hit serial, Raazz Mahal: Dakini Ka Rahasya.

The talented young actress is following up that challenging fantasy drama with a lead role in the newly launched show, Udne Ki Asha, opposite Kanwar Dhillon. She is, not surprisingly, feeling confident about her new Star Plus serial and looking forward to entertaining a fast-growing fanbase.

Eastern Eye caught up with the rising TV star to discuss her journey so far, new show and future hopes.

What first connected you to acting?

My mom always wanted all my siblings to be in the acting field. Her dream and enthusiasm for having all her kids on screen made me try acting. A friend of mine was also into acting. I thought if he can act, I should also try to get roles in serials. That’s how I got full time into acting. My family and friends supported me fully.

Tell us what it was like working on Raazz Mahal: Dakini Ka Rahasya?

Raazz Mahal… was quite a unique experience as it was my first lead role and involved exploring and facing various challenges like [working in a] period drama, using chroma screens [for special effects] and even horse riding. The constant engagement with heavy costumes and jewellery, along with the opportunity to transform into a male character using makeup, presented an amazing learning curve for me.

What do you like about your series, Udne Ki Asha?

The show is undoubtedly worth watching. I felt emotional while reading the script. I believe Udne Ki Aasha will deeply resonate with the audience because it’s based on a realistic portrayal of a person. Everyone in the audience can connect with Sailee’s character and her story. What I like the most is the natural look they’ve given my character; it feels so authentic. People won’t feel that we are acting, as it’s so genuine. The show has the potential to create a strong connection with the audience.

Tell us more about your character in the show?

My character, Sailee, was born and brought up in Mumbai and she dreams of owning a small flower shop. Juggling multiple responsibilities, including selling and delivering flowers, she prioritises her three siblings. Sailee possesses the courage to overcome challenges and is not afraid to speak up.

How do you approach a character?

Before portraying any character, under standing their personality, situation, characteristics and daily life is crucial.

For this particular role, I delved deep into the character’s world, learning to drive a two-wheeler and overcoming my fear of caterpillars to appreciate flowers. I even acquired the skill of making various hair accessories like haar, mala, and gajra.

This character demanded a lot of learning and personal growth, making it a fulfilling experience.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience member?

I enjoy watching something that’s relatable, where I can connect with the storyline. Even if I can’t relate to it directly, it should feel authentic.

I prefer content grounded in reality and avoid anything that feels over-thetop or random. Whether it’s portraying real-life situations or creating a narrative that makes you believe it happened to a particular person, that’s what really engages me.

Do you have a dream role?

I’m open to all kinds of projects and don’t have a specific dream role. Playing diverse characters in different genres brings me joy. I appreciate the opportunity to explore various roles with each project I undertake.

What inspires you as an actress?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been my favourite since childhood. I adore her grace, mannerisms and acting skills. While I can’t be exactly like her, achieving a level of talent similar to hers would make me really happy.

If you could master something new, what would it be?

I want to master dancing, although I didn’t get the chance before the show due to another project. That said, I’m content with my work.

Tell us something about you that not many people know?

There’s nothing significant because I believe I’m consistent in my behaviour. I am always myself, so there’s nothing specific that people should know about me.

Why should we all tune into Udne Ki Asha?

I believe everybody should watch Udne Ki Aasha because it resonates with the aspirations everybody can connect with.

I can say the character I am going to play will certainly relate to people from all walks of life.