Entertainment

Sony Pictures announces biopic on Madhubala

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Filmmaker Jasmeet K Reen will be tackling an upcoming biographical drama movie based on the life and times of Indian cinema legend Madhubala, the makers announced on Friday.

Sony Pictures International Productions announced the project on their official social media handles.

“We’re thrilled to announce our upcoming film honoring the legendary Madhubala, the epitome of grace and talent. Get ready to delve into the timeless charm and captivating story of one of Bollywood’s most iconic stars. Stay tuned for updates! #MadhubalaFilm #BollywoodLegend #ComingSoon,” the studio posted on Instagram.

Madhubala, one of the leading actresses from Hindi cinema’s golden era, appeared in classics like Mr. & Mrs. 55 (1955), Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958), Kala Pani (1958), and Howrah Bridge (1958), during her brief lifetime, becoming one of the highly regarded personalities in the industry.

Her career-defining role was as Anarkali in the 1960 historical epic drama Mughal-e-Azam, which featured Dilip Kumar and Prithviraj Kapoor. She died in 1969 at the age of 36.

Reen, who made her directorial debut with Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings, also posted about the project on Instagram.

“An exciting new journey with some wonderful people begins, grateful,” she wrote.

The film is bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions, Brewing Thoughts Pvt Ltd, and Madhubala Ventures, which is headed by Madhur Brij Bhushan, and Arvind Kumar Malviya.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

