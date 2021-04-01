According to reports, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani have started shooting for Dharma Productions’ next venture Mr Lele. The film hit the shooting floor last week in Mumbai.

Shashank Khaitan, who has previously helmed such successful films as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), and Dhadak (2018) for Dharma Productions, is directing his fourth film under Karan Johar’s banner.

A source close to the development informs a publication, “Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal started shooting for the film last week in Mumbai. For now, they will be filming in the city and will then move to other locations depending on the Covid situation there.”

Mr Lele was originally planned with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan. Producer Karan Johar had even announced the project officially on Twitter by sharing the first-look poster featuring the actor. But later, the news emerged that Dhawan walked out of the film citing some creative differences.

However, Shashank Khaitan had something else to say. “We were not able to form a flow for the shoot. It was a small film that was to be based in Mumbai, but things were not falling in place. I kept feeling that something is not right. Since Karan, Varun and I collectively felt it, we decided to hold off the project for the time being,” he had said.

The director then took the film to Vicky Kaushal who readily agreed to come onboard. The film will reunite Kaushal with Kiara Advani after a gap of three years. The duo was last seen together sharing the screen space in Netflix’s anthology film Lust Stories.

Mr Lele also features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The actress will reteam with Vicky Kaushal after Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020).

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Shashank Khaitan, Mr Lele