It has been almost three years since Tiger Shroff announced he would topline the official remake of Hollywood classic Rambo (1982). The action star had even shot the poster which created quite a ripple on social media.

Siddharth Anand, who is known for helming such blockbusters as Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019), had come onboard to call the shots. However, the remake kept facing delays after delays and is still waiting to see the light of day.

Last we heard that Tiger Shroff was supposed to commence work on the same after completing War, which was a Siddharth Anand directorial only. But from what we hear now, the remake may get delayed further.

Spilling some more beans, a source close to the development tells an online publication, “Tiger has not been giving dates for the Rambo remake. He has already allotted dates for Ganapath part 1 and 2, Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4 which means his dates are almost blocked till next year end.”

With Tiger Shroff not allotting his dates to the remake, Siddharth Anand has now approached Prabhas to headline the project. If things fall into place, Prabhas might sign the film on the dotted line soon.

The same source goes on to add, “Siddharth has now approached Prabhas to replace Tiger in the Rambo remake. They are in advanced talks with the superstar and he also has liked the whole concept and idea. Plus, the makers feel Prabhas’ addition will make it a more pan-India project and give it a different appeal. Now, it needs to be seen if Prabhas signs on the dotted line.”

Meanwhile, Prabhas is presently busy with his forthcoming films, which include Adipurush, Salaar, and Nag Ashwin’s next with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is also awaiting the release of his next Radhe Shyam.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Tiger Shroff, Prabhas, Rambo