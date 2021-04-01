Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is one of the most awaited Hindi films of 2021. The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer was originally slated to release on March 24, 2020. However, its release had to be put on hold due to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown in India.

After waiting for almost an entire year, the team announced April 30, 2021 as the new release date of the film. But if fresh reports are to be believed, the makers are forced to delay its release once again due to the unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases across Maharashtra.

According to reports, Sooryavanshi is expected to either opt for a direct-to-digital release or have its theatrical and digital release simultaneously at a later date.

Sharing some details, a source in the know informs a publication, “With the suspension of night shows due to night curfews in cities like Mumbai and an atmosphere of uncertainty, it is a huge risk for a big budget film to release in theatres at this point. Given people’s safety concerns, the film is unlikely to release on April 30.”

The source goes on to add, “According to industry insiders, the makers are contemplating on a couple of options. The film can either opt for a direct OTT release, simultaneous theatrical and OTT release or OTT release in 14 days after theatrical release.”

Over the past few days, a couple of much anticipated films have shifted their release to a later date, including Haathi Mere Saathi, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Chehre. Several more are expected to follow suit, as per reports.

