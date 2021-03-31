Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer Hera Pheri is one of the best comedy films made in Bollywood. We of course enjoyed the film on the big screen, and we laugh out loud whenever we watch it now on television.

Hera Pheri is remembered for many reasons and one of them is dialogues. So, today, as the film completes 21 years of its release, let’ s look at the list of some of the hilarious dialogues from the film…

Yeh Babu Rao ka style hai…

Utha le re baba, utha le, mereko nahi re, in dono ko utha le…

Devi ka prasad mandir mein milta hai, garage mein nahin…

Agar subah subah sandaas jana hai toh singer banna padega…

Meri kundli mein khoon likha hai, maloom hai na?

Jaan pehchaan nahi kaise uthaunga, kam se kam 40-50 kilo ka wazan hoga…

A person on phone: Hello, woh meri machli ka kya hua?

Babu Rao: Woh mein mast tel mein fry karke, woh mein kha gaya…

50 rupay kaat overacting ki wajahse…

Ae raaju, itne raat ko konsa khel khelega? Aaju baaju log bomba boom karega re…

Mera chaati foda re, mera chaati foda re. Maar saale ko, khopdi tod saale ka, khopdi tod…