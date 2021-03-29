The festival of colour, Holi, is being celebrated all over the world today. In Bollywood films, we have seen many songs like Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari, Ang Se Ang Lagana, Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi, Holi Ke Din, and many more.

However, Bollywood filmmakers have not just explored the festival of Holi in songs, but they have also used the festival creatively in the dialogues as well.

So, today let’s look at the list of famous Bollywood dialogues in which a reference to Holi was used…

Holi kab hai, kab hai Holi, kab? (Sholay)

Kal hum Holi khelenge, lekin is Holi mein gulaal ki bajai dhuna udhega, pichkariyon mein se rang nahi, bandookon mein se goliyan niklengi, geeton ki jagah cheekein, aur laaj ki jagah laashein tadapengi (Ilaaka)

Bachpan se aaj tak maine kabhi Holi nahi kheli, magar ab kheloonga khoon ki Holi… (International Khiladi)

Tujhe Holi khelne ka shaunk hai, par teri pichkari mein dum nahin… (The Dirty Picture)

Issi ghar mein aayegi aap ki doli, and wishing you a very happy Holi (Goliyoon Ki Raas Leela – Ram Leela)

Holi utni hi khelo jitna gulaal ho, aur namak halaali karte karte naa khud halaal ho… (Marjaavaan)