A few days ago, Kartik Aaryan revealed that he has been tested positive for Covid-19. The actor was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the shooting has been put on hold.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-Series. The film is slated to release on 19th November 2021, as the shoot has been stalled, there were speculations whether the release date will get pushed.

However, recently while talking to Bollywood Hungama, the producer stated, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be coming this year. Our actor has tested positive for Coronavirus, so there is a slight delay. But we will be getting back to shoot soon and will definitely catch the date of November this year.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Kartik was shooting with both the actresses before testing positive for Covid-19.

Today, to wish his fans Happy Holi, Kartik took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He posted, “Chote Pandit aur Meri taraf se Happy Holi ������ Pani se bachke rehna iss saal ��� #Bhoolbhulaiyaa2.”

Talking about other films of Kartik, the actor has Dhamaka and Dostana 2 lined-up. The former will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Netflix, and the latter’s shoot is yet to be completed.

There were reports that Kartik will resume the shooting of Dostana 2 in April. However, we wonder if the shoot will get delayed.