Through social media, celebrities connect with their fans, and our Bollywood celebs wish their fans on every festival and occasion.

Today, the whole world is celebrating the festival of Holi. So, many Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish their fans a very Happy Holi.

Priyanka Chopra posted on Instagram, “Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites ��� Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone❤️Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites ��� Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone❤️”

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a scene from the film Gabbar Is Back, and wrote, “Reminiscing the happy Holi days with @akshaykumar and @shabskofficial ������”

Abhishek Bachchan posted on Instagram, “A throwback to safer and more carefree times. Happy Holi everyone. Please celebrate this most beautiful festival, but from the safety of your homes. The number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise and we have to remain disciplined. Stay home, eat gujjias, take the blessings of your parents and take care of your family. #MyGirls”

Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, “Do me a favour let’s not play Holi! Celebrate at home, for your safety and the safety of your loved ones Folded hands Wishing you all a very Happy Holi.”

Shraddha Kapoor tweeted, “May the colours of love, peace, health and all things wonderful, splash all your lives! Happy Holi everyone!!! “

Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, “Revisiting some colourful memories… #HappyHoli.”

Shilpa Shetty posted on Twitter, “Corona ke sath jaari iss jung mein, Khushiyaan dhoond hi lenge hum har rang mein. COVID protocols ne bhale hi shaant kar di hai utsav ki khushi, Sab thik hote hi manaayenge #Holi hum puraane dhang se. Swasth rahein, mast rahein, surakshit rahein #HappyHoli!”

Karan Johar shared on Instagram, “Organic Safe and still celebratory !!! Happy Holi to everyone !!! Let the colours of the festival change the grey and dark times forever ….❤️������������”

Check out the posts of other celebs here…