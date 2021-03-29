Radhika Apte is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. She has proved her versatility as an actor, and we surely look forward to watch her in movies.

Recently, Radhika announced her next film titled Mrs Undercover and also shared the first look of the film. She posted on Instagram, “An Indian housewife with a gun is one deadly combination, ain’t it? Presenting the first look poster of my next film, a Spy- Entertainer that has me in & as #MrsUndercover! @sumeetvyas #RajeshSharma @anushreemehtaa @abirsenguptaa @varunbajaj_ #IshanSaksena @sunilshah18 @jaadugarfilms @knightskymovies @b4umotionpictures.”

Well, the first look of the film is surely quite interesting.

Mrs Undercover is directed by debutant Anushree Mehta. While talking about the film and the first look, she stated, “It is surreal to take this initial step and share the first look of our film with the world. We believe in giving quality content to the viewers and have tried very hard to achieve that with Mrs Undercover. The title, the poster, the imagery is a long-thought process to make people excited. This project is a special one for me and I am so glad that I found an actor like Radhika Apte to play the titular character. Looking forward to seeing how the audience will react to the forthcoming glimpses we have of the film.”

Radhika added, “Anushree came to me with this film some time back and the novelty of the story had me excited. When I saw this first look, it was that same excitement I felt and it was not only as someone who is a part of the film but also as a member of the audience. I think we all wanted to show the essence of the film through this first poster and I must say that we have captured it well. Now, I am waiting to see what the audience has to say about this special film of ours.”