Teaser for Adah Sharma's 'Bastar-The Naxal Story' out
Entertainment

Teaser for Adah Sharma’s ‘Bastar-The Naxal Story’ out

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Makers of the upcoming drama film Bastar- The Naxal Story, starring Adah Sharma, unveiled the film’s official teaser on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Adah shared the teaser which she captioned, “A story coloured red with the blood of innocent people! Capture the untold story… Bastar – The Naxal Story. Teaser out now!”

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is set to hit the theatres on March 15.

 

The teaser showcased the one-minute-long monologue enacted by Adah Sharma’s character IPS Neerja Madhvan.

The monologue is a glimpse of the strong narration of the film and some truths that will be unfolded by the team of the film.

In the teaser, the makers have exposed the truth about several martyrs and how Pseudo-intellectuals in India are running propaganda to divide the country funded by China. Now is the time to think deep.

Soon after the actress shared the teaser, her fans and friends swamped down the comment section and shared their reactions.

“Grab the national award soon, dear Adah,” a fan wrote.

Shah and Sudipto’s first collaboration The Kerala Story emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office in 2023 so far. It depicts how thousands of young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Adah will also be seen opposite Sunil Grover in the web show Sunflower Season 2.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

