13.6 C
London
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentSobhita Dhulipala: Dev Patel has exceptional taste in all things cinema
Entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala: Dev Patel has exceptional taste in all things cinema

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Teaser for Adah Sharma’s ‘Bastar-The Naxal Story’ out

Makers of the upcoming drama film Bastar- The Naxal...
Entertainment

Happy and honoured to bring two Grammys home: Rakesh Chaurasia

It’s surreal and overwhelming, says flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on...
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt to executive produce Richie Mehta’s ‘Poacher’

Streaming platform Prime Video on Tuesday announced that actress...
Entertainment

Suparn S Varma to make courtroom drama on Shah Bano case

Filmmaker Suparn S Varma, best known for making courtroom...
Entertainment

Deepa Mehta to direct thriller about Indian woman serial killer

Known for helming such notable films as Fire and...

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, known for her work in Amazon Prime Video’s critically acclaimed series Made In Heaven and Mani Ratnam’s two-part film Ponniyin Selvan, is set to foray into Hollywood with the upcoming film Monkey Man.

The action thriller film also stars Dev Patel in the lead role. Monkey Man will also mark his directorial debut.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Sobhita opened up about her character in Monkey Man. She said, “My character has got a very distinct texture that’s unlike anything I have seen. It left me feeling inspired and even more in love with cinema. The action, the music, the style, and the raw emotion. It’s going to be a sensory feast.”

Showering praises on her co-actor and Monkey Man director Dev Patel, the actress said, “He truly has exceptional taste in all things cinema. That coupled with his enormous patience and passion to give his best in every department is pretty phenomenal.”

According to the official note, Monkey Man is an ‘action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless’.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, the film is set to hit cinemas on April 5, 2024.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Happy and honoured to bring two Grammys home: Rakesh Chaurasia
Next article
Teaser for Adah Sharma’s ‘Bastar-The Naxal Story’ out

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Teaser for Adah Sharma’s ‘Bastar-The Naxal Story’ out

Entertainment 0
Makers of the upcoming drama film Bastar- The Naxal...

Sunak relieved over early detection of King Charles’ cancer

Headline Story 0
Prime minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday (6) that...

Indian embassy staffer in Moscow arrested for spying for Pakistan

News 0
A Lucknow court on Monday (5) sent an Indian...

Popular

Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub

Entertainment 0
Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia says the Academy of Motion...

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc