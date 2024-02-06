13.7 C
Richa Moorjani: Audience calling ‘Fargo 5’ ‘woke garbage’ is ‘unfortunate’

By: Shelbin MS

Season 5 of the black comedy crime drama television series Fargo received favourable reviews from critics. However, a small minority of disgruntled viewers is calling it “woke garbage”.

Reacting to the same, Richa Moorjani, who plays the Scandia deputy Indira Olmstead in the series, has said that she believes the criticism stems from those who feel threatened by strong, empowered female characters.

“I have seen comments calling this installment “woke” garbage and a story that just aims to make men look bad,” Moorjani said during a recent interview. “It’s unfortunate that this kind of thinking or interpretation exists, but I have noticed that anytime there is a story with strong empowered female characters, there is a certain group of people who feel threatened by that.”

The actress continued, “I don’t really understand it, but I know that it is all the more reason that it is important to continue to center complex and nuanced women in our narratives to challenge that perception.”

Inspired by the Coen brothers’ 1996 film of the same name, the fifth season of the anthology series follows a seemingly ordinary housewife living in Scandia, Minnesota whose mysterious past resurfaces after a run-in with the local authorities.

Apart from Richa Moorjani, Fargo Season 5 features Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Sam Spruell, David Rysdahl, Dave Foley, and Lukas Gage.

