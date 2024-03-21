12.9 C
Entertainment

SS Rajamouli and family experience earthquake in Japan

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Director SS Rajamouli and his son SS Karthikeya experienced an earthquake in Japan.

Karthikeya, who is a producer, on Thursday, said he was on the 28th floor of a building in Japan when he felt an earthquake.

He added that he was about to panic but the locals went about their day as it was a common occurrence in the quake-prone island country.

Karthikeya, who served as an assistant director to Rajamouli on 2017’s Baahubali: The Conclusion, shared a post about “experiencing” an earthquake on X.

“Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realise it was an earthquake.

“I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!! Experience an earthquake box ticked,” he captioned a photo of his smartwatch flashing an emergency alert for the earthquake.

Karthikeya is in Tokyo, Japan with Rajamouli for the special screenings of his father’s blockbuster hit RRR.

RRR premiered in Japan on October 21, 2022, months after its release in India. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, earned over 410 million yen at the Japanese box office.

