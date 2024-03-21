12.9 C
London
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentWant to do a romantic Bollywood movie, says Ankita Lokhande
Entertainment

Want to do a romantic Bollywood movie, says Ankita Lokhande

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

SS Rajamouli and family experience earthquake in Japan

Director SS Rajamouli and his son SS Karthikeya experienced...
Entertainment

‘The Real Serpent’ dives into the complex mind of Charles Sobhraj

Charles Sobhraj, the cunning criminal dubbed The Real Serpent...
Entertainment

Jordan Peele praises ‘Monkey Man’, says ‘Dev Patel created a world that’s gritty and tragic’

With his upcoming film Monkey Man, award-winning actor Dev...
Entertainment

‘Burnt Sugar’: Deepa Mehta says her next film is ‘about a woman serial killer’

Acclaimed Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta, whose latest documentary I...
Entertainment

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor start filming ‘RC 16’

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor kickstarted the shooting of their...

After Manikarnika and Swatantra Veer Savarkar, actress Ankita Lokhande says she wants to star in a contemporary Bollywood romance.

Lokhande, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 17, is now awaiting the release of Swatantra Veer Savarkar with Randeep Hooda. The film is set to release on Friday.

“Whatever characters I am playing right now, they are powerful. (But) I personally wish to play something that is more of me, which is modern-age and more commercial. A Bollywood film where I am dancing and romancing. That is my thing, I want to do such films,” Lokhande told PTI in an interview.

The actress said she agreed to play Yamuna Bai in the biopic without even reading the script.

“I always knew who Veer Savarkar was and portraying his wife’s character was something for which I couldn’t say ‘No’. But when I got to know more about Yamuna Bai, I was more fascinated.”

The actress credited Hooda for his thorough research on the project.

“I have gone through a few researches. Randeep was already there and he researched a lot about each and every character. I got to know more about Yamuna Bai because of him.”

Lokhande, 39, rose to fame with her role in serial Pavitra Rishta which also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Hooda has also written and directed Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘The Real Serpent’ dives into the complex mind of Charles Sobhraj
Next article
SS Rajamouli and family experience earthquake in Japan

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

SS Rajamouli and family experience earthquake in Japan

Entertainment 0
Director SS Rajamouli and his son SS Karthikeya experienced...

Pakistan’s Gwadar port faces terror attack; 10 killed

Pakistan news 0
Heavily-armed Baloch insurgents on Wednesday stormed the Gwadar Port...

AFC asks for evidence on corruption charges

Sports 0
THE Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has asked the AIFF’s...

Popular

One in three black women don’t expect to retire

Business 0
Black and Asian women are facing significant challenges throughout...

Indigo Giant: New play exposes colonial atrocities in undivided India

Arts and Culture 0
THE story of Bengal farmers rising up against British...

Obscure trust links India’s top firms with Modi’s election war chest

India News 0
Behind the doors of a small, nondescript office in...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc