Zayn Malik named as ambassador for Bradford City of Culture 2025

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Bradford-born singer Zayn Malik is set to become the face of Bradford’s City of Culture year.

The former One Direction star will be the city’s ambassador and will attend some of the 1,000 events due to take place.

Malik, 31, said, “Bradford is and always will be home to me. It’s a very special place and I’m happy to see it being recognised as the UK City of Culture for 2025.”

He added, “There are some exciting projects I am taking part in throughout the year that I can’t wait to share with you. Now we can celebrate this great city and the people who live and work here with the rest of the world.”

Shanaz Gulzar, Creative Director of Bradford 2025, said, “I’m thrilled Bradford’s very own superstar Zayn Malik is joining us on this journey – his creative vision and passion for his hometown strongly align with our brand values. Zayn’s involvement, as well as the three special events in 2024, are just a taste of what’s to come in 2025. This is the start – our countdown has begun.”

The announcement was made at Bradford City’s Valley Parade stadium. A new “Love Bradford 2025” logo was also unveiled, as well as plans to recruit more than 3,500 volunteers from the district.

