Spotify names Annural Khalid Pakistan’s first ‘RADAR Artist’

Rising singing sensation Annural Khalid has been named Pakistan’s first female RADAR musician of 2024 by Spotify, marking a significant career milestone in her career.

Khalid has been acknowledged as Artist of the Year for 2024 by the leading audio streaming platform, under its RADAR Pakistan program.

RADAR Pakistan, a part of Spotify’s global emerging artist programme, is dedicated to identifying and elevating promising musical talents from across Pakistan and provides them with a platform to connect with audiences worldwide.

The platform also unveiled a short documentary, reflecting on Khalid’s musical journey, dating back to her school days.

“Spotify RADAR is a huge deal to me for sure. I feel like I get to share my story with an even bigger audience and it feels so good to know that people can associate who I really am as a person with the perception they have of me as an artist,” Khalid said.

“I think that’s something I have been trying to do for a while and with RADAR […] I get insights on what my listeners are vibing with, what sound resonates more with people, just helps me know my audience better,” she added.

This honour follows Khalid’s prior selection as Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador in July 2023 and coincides with the release of her debut album.

Before Khalid, singers Taha G, Maanu, Hasan Raheem, and Hassan & Roshaan have been named the RADAR Artists of Spotify.

