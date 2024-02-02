13.2 C
London
Friday, February 2, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentAlia Bhatt, Sharvari onboard next film in YRF Spy Universe
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari onboard next film in YRF Spy Universe

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

AR Rahman says using AI in music ‘has to serve a purpose’

The use of technology cannot be “gimmicky” and should...
Entertainment

Spotify names Annural Khalid Pakistan’s first ‘RADAR Artist’

Rising singing sensation Annural Khalid has been named Pakistan’s...
Entertainment

Teaser for ‘Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra’ out

Makers of the upcoming movie Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra,...
Entertainment

South Indian superstar Vijay forays into politics

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay on Friday officially announced the...
Entertainment

Netflix unveils series and films slate for 2024

Streaming service Netflix on Thursday announced the list of...

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are set to lead the next Spy Universe film produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Variety reported.

The Railway Men fame director Shiv Rawail will be helming the high-profile film.

Alia and Sharvari will play super agents in the as-yet-untitled film. Rawail, who had previous stints as assistant director on Yash Raj Films productions Dhoom 3, starring Aamir Khan, and Fan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, debuted as a director with the studio’s 2023 series The Railway Men.

The film has been billed as the first female-led spy-universe film under YRF.

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and continued with War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, was one of the biggest Indian hits of 2023. Tiger 3, which also released in 2023, is another Top 10 hit.

The next film under YRF’s spy universe is Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr starrer War 2, which will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Meanwhile, Alia will also be seen in director Vasan Bala’s next Jigra and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Sharvari, on the other hand, has teamed up with director Nikkhil Advani on the film Vedaa, which also stars John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Vedaa is written by Aseem Arora and is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. In the movie, John will be seen playing a mentor to Sharvari.

The film promises some exciting action sequences.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Spotify names Annural Khalid Pakistan’s first ‘RADAR Artist’
Next article
AR Rahman says using AI in music ‘has to serve a purpose’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

AR Rahman says using AI in music ‘has to serve a purpose’

Entertainment 0
The use of technology cannot be “gimmicky” and should...

Spotify names Annural Khalid Pakistan’s first ‘RADAR Artist’

Entertainment 0
Rising singing sensation Annural Khalid has been named Pakistan’s...

Tata, Pegatron in partnership talks for iPhone assembly in India

Business 0
TATA GROUP is in advanced talks with Taiwan’s Pegatron...

Popular

Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub

Entertainment 0
Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia says the Academy of Motion...

Immigration judge accused of orchestrating £1.8m legal aid scam

News 0
AN immigration judge, along with a group of accomplices,...

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc