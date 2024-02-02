12.7 C
London
Friday, February 2, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentTeaser for ‘Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra’ out
Entertainment

Teaser for ‘Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra’ out

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

South Indian superstar Vijay forays into politics

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay on Friday officially announced the...
Entertainment

Netflix unveils series and films slate for 2024

Streaming service Netflix on Thursday announced the list of...
Entertainment

Actress Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer

Actress and model Poonam Pandey passed away on Friday...
Entertainment

Nishant Malkani: ‘I have a long way to go’

DASHING actor Nishant Malkani has delighted audiences with diverse...
Entertainment

Priyanka-Nick ‘forced to move out’ of LA mansion

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have moved out of...

Makers of the upcoming movie Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra, starring Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Joshi, on Friday, unveiled the film’s first teaser.

Actor Ranvir Shorey took to X to reveal the teaser.

#GodhraTeaser is all yours! Do tell us in comments if it was an Accident or a Conspiracy. #GodhraTeaser Out Now #Godhra, releasing in cinemas on 1st March 2024.

Director-@mkshivaaksh
producer- @thebjpurohit Associate Producer-@akshita25th
Banner- @omtrinetrafilms
Starring…

— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 2, 2024

The teaser begins with a disturbing picture of a burning train, the Sabarmati Express. It provides a glimpse into the horrific events that occurred 22 years ago, leaving wounds that Gujarat still bears today.

Director MK Shivaaksh sheds light on the film’s purpose, stating, “It aims to unravel the layers surrounding Godhra – from the incident itself to the aftermath that led to the Gujarat riots. The questions raised in the teaser are profound: What is the truth behind the Godhra incident? Why has the agony of the victims been buried beneath the narratives of accidents and impulsive altercations?

Producer BJ Purohit shared, “As Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra‘s teaser unfolds, it invites the audience to reflect on the painful history that still resonates in the hearts of those who witnessed the burning train on that fateful day.”

It builds on the findings of the Nanavati Mehta Commission, which was constituted to investigate the Godhra incident. The film’s objective is to expose the truth, exploring whether the train burning was an accident or a premeditated act fuelled by simmering tensions.

 

Produced by Om Trinetra Films it stars Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Joshi, Hitu Kanodia, Denisha Ghumra, Ganesh Yadav, Makrand Shukla, and Rajeev Surti.

Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra is set to be released on the big screen on March 1 this year.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
South Indian superstar Vijay forays into politics

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India frees pigeon suspected of spying for China

News 0
A pigeon, held for eight months in Indian police...

South Indian superstar Vijay forays into politics

Entertainment 0
South superstar Thalapathy Vijay on Friday officially announced the...

Netflix unveils series and films slate for 2024

Entertainment 0
Streaming service Netflix on Thursday announced the list of...

Popular

Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub

Entertainment 0
Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia says the Academy of Motion...

Immigration judge accused of orchestrating £1.8m legal aid scam

News 0
AN immigration judge, along with a group of accomplices,...

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc