South Indian superstar Vijay forays into politics

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay on Friday officially announced the name of his political party as ‘Tamilaga Vetri Kazham’ (TVK).

Vijay, in a statement, said, “We are not going to contest the 2024 elections and we are not going to any party. We have made this decision on General and Executive Council Meeting.”

Taking to X, Vijay shared a statement and wrote #TVKVijay.”

#தமிழகவெற்றிகழகம் #TVKVijay https://t.co/Szf7Kdnyvr

— Vijay (@actorvijay) February 2, 2024

The statement reads, “To my best, the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has been doing a lot of public welfare activities for the past many years. But a lot of political changes cannot be made only through a non-profit organisation, a political power is needed. You all know the current political scenario. Wrongful administration and corrupt politics is on the one hand, and the other hand, is discriminative politics to divide our people. On two sides obstacles have been placed for our development and unity.”

All are carving for good politics, especially Tamil Nadu each one is carving for selfless, truthful politics with foresight and non-corrupt government without caste-religion differences and with good administration. Very importantly, that Politics would be based on our Indian Constitution to apt with Tamil Nadu State rights and will be based on this soil ‘By Birth all are same’ ideology,” the statement added.

Vijay stated further that Tamil people are the ones who gave him everything and he wanted to give it back to them.

“After my father and mother, the Tamil people are the ones who have given me everything including my name, fame, and money. And I have been waiting to give it back to them for a long time Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam will be the party led by me. Our party leaders have gone to Delhi to register the party in the ECI. We have already written and submitted the bylaws and the structure of the party,” the statement read further.

Further, according to the statement, the party will not be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the unveiling of the symbol, flag, the articulation of ideologies that the fledgling outfit will seek to put forward, policies, and meet-and-greet with people will be taken care of after the general elections.

“2026 is our goal. After getting altricial from ECI and after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections we will be deciding upon the symbol, flag, ideologies, policies, meet and greet with people, and the proper beginning of our political journey will begin. We are not contesting in the 2024 elections and we will not be supporting any of the parties that are contesting,” the statement added.

Vijay is known for his eye-catching performances in films such as Theri, Master, Bigil, Beast, Puli, Mersal, and Kaththi, among others.