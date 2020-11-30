Richa Chaddha starrer Shakeela has been in the pipeline for the past couple of years. There were reports that the film might get an OTT release. However, it has been announced that Shakeela will get a theatrical release.

The movie, which is a biopic on South actress Shakeela, is now all set to hit the big screens on Christmas this year. Today, the makers of the film have unveiled the poster of the movie.

Shakeela started her career at the age of 16 and has worked in around 250 films. She is known for her bold characters that she played in movies down South and ruled the big screens in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Well, it was said that after Shakeela’s entry into the industry the popularity of Silk Smitha had gone down. A glimpse of their rivalry was also showcased in Smitha’s biopic The Dirty Picture which starred Vidya Balan in the lead role.

While talking about the movie, director Indrajit Lankesh stated, “Shakeela is my passion project. I have known her since 2003 when I worked with her. Her rags-to-riches story caught my attention. I did some extensive personal interviews with her and came to know so much about the person that she is behind that image of a star. And I knew that it is only Richa who can nail the part. This film will help youngsters who aspire to be part of the film industry understand that there is more to the overlying glitz and glamour.”

Shakeela also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Malayalam actor, Rajeev Pillai.