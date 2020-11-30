Apne starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol released in 2007. It was a hit at the box office, and from the past few weeks, there have been reports about a sequel to the film. Bobby Deol had also confirmed that Apne 2 is happening, and today on the festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the movie has been officially announced.

Sunny Deol took to Instagram to announce Apne 2. Along with a video, he posted, “Babaji ke aashirwaad aur aapke pyaar ki wajah se aaj hum vapas ek sath nazar aayenge. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021. @aapkadharam @iambobbydeol @imkarandeol @anilsharma_dir @sohamrockstrent @deepakmukut.”

While Apne starred two generations of the Deols, Apne 2 will star three generations. Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol has joined the cast of the film. Karan made his Bollywood debut last year with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which was directed by Sunny.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Apne 2 will reportedly start rolling in March next year and it is slated to release on Diwali 2021. Sharma had also directed the first instalment.

Well, Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif played female leads in Apne. Let’s see which actresses will be roped in to play the female leads in sequel.