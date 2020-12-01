From the past couple of months, we have been hearing a lot that actress Gauahar Khan will be tying the knot with Zaid Darbar soon. And now, it has been officially announced that the two are all set to get married on 25th December 2020.

Gauahar took to Instagram to share some beautiful pre-wedding pictures of her with Zaid. She captioned it as, “#25thDec2020”

Along with the pictures, the actress has shared a joint statement which read, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar + Zaid.”

Zaid is music composer Ismail Darbar’s son, and professionally he is a dancer. Talking about Gauahar, the actress was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a senior along with Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla.