Many Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aftab Shivdasani, Genelia Deshmukh, and others were tested positive for Covid-19. And now, unfortunately, actor Sunny Deol has been tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. He tweeted, “मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं एकांतवास में हूं और मेरी तबीयत ठीक है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। (I got the corona test done and the report came positive. I am in isolation and my health is fine. I request everyone who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done.)”

The actor is currently in Himachal Pradesh, and it is said that he was going to come back to Mumbai and that’s why he had done his test and the report came positive.

Well, a couple of days ago, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Sunny had announced the movie Apne 2. It is a sequel to the 2007 release Apne, and it will star three generations of the Deols as Sunny’s son Karan Deol has joined the cast of the movie.