Thursday, December 7, 2023
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ raises £50 million globally

By: Shelbin MS

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film Animal has set the global box office on fire. The action-drama film has crossed the £50 million mark at the worldwide box office, the makers announced on Thursday.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal hit cinemas on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Production house T-Series shared the latest collection of the film on X, stating that the film earned 52.76 million within six days of its release.

“#Animal Explosion Continues, #AnimalHuntBegins,” the banner captioned the post on Instagram.

#Animal Explosion Continues 🔥🪓#AnimalHuntBegins #BloodyBlockbusterAnimal #AnimalInCinemasNow #AnimalTheFilm #AnimalHuntBegins

Book Your Tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/kAvgndK34I#AnimalInCinemasNow #AnimalTheFilm @AnimalTheFilm @AnilKapoor #RanbirKapoor @iamRashmika… pic.twitter.com/bUGFLPhH1n

— Animal The Film (@AnimalTheFilm) December 7, 2023

While it is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have slammed the film, calling it misogynistic and graphically violent.

The pan-India movie, which was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release, also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra in important roles.

Animal showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir’s Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

The film clashed with Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal. It has beaten Sam Bahadur fair and square by a huge margin.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

While the film is on its way to emerge as an all-time blockbuster, this is Ranbir Kapoor’s third consecutive success at the box office. His film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar reportedly made a whooping £22.3 million at the box office.

Before that, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva netted around £43.1 million at the ticket counter.

