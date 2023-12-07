6.5 C
Entertainment'A year of serenity': SLB's 'Sukoon' continues to soothe souls
Entertainment

‘A year of serenity’: SLB’s ‘Sukoon’ continues to soothe souls

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

In the illustrious career of Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his opulent visual storytelling and astute musical sensibility, the release of his first non-film music album, ‘Sukoon,’ marked a significant milestone. As ‘Sukoon’ turns one, we revisit this ghazal album that not only showcases Bhansali’s remarkable talent as a composer but has also garnered widespread acclaim, earning three prestigious awards at the esteemed CLEF Music Awards 2023.

‘Sukoon’ is not merely an album; it’s a tour de force that transcends the boundaries of conventional music. The ghazal genre, characterized by its soulful and emotive poetry, found a new voice through Bhansali’s compositions. Each of the nine distinct songs in the album resonates with an ethereal quality, creating an immersive musical experience that captivates the soul.

‘Sukoon’ seamlessly blends tradition and innovation, a hallmark of Bhansali’s creative genius. The album’s rich and diverse soundtrack incorporated a wide array of musical instruments, including tablas, flutes, guitars, sarangi, sitars, and harmonium. This fusion of classical and contemporary elements created a harmonious symphony that resonated with audiences across cultural boundaries.

Bhansali’s unparalleled vision for ‘Sukoon’ extends beyond composition to curation, as he brought together a lineup of renowned artists to lend their voices to the ghazals. With contributions from Rashid Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Papon, Pratibha Baghel, Shail Hada, and Madhubanti Bagchi, each song became a unique expression of emotion and melody.

In a touching gesture, Sanjay Leela Bhansali dedicated ‘Sukoon’ to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, one of the greatest voices in Indian music history, and showcased his deep reverence for the iconic singer.

While Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been celebrated for his cinematic brilliance, the transition from the silver screen to soulful ghazals with ‘Sukoon’ demonstrates his unwavering passion for music and his ability to create compositions that stand the test of time.

 

In celebrating the one-year milestone of ‘Sukoon,’ we honour not just an album but a musical journey that reflects the soul of a visionary artist, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music.

