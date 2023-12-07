K-Pop singer Aoora to enter ‘Bigg Boss 17’

Popular K-pop singer Aoora is set to enter Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant.

On Thursday, Colors TV shared a new promo of the upcoming episode. In the video, only Aoora’s partial face was revealed. He was seen singing the track ‘Woh Kisna Hai’ from the film Kisna.

At the end of the clip, he was heard saying, “Janam se videsi, but dil se ekdum desi.”

Aoora is one of the most renowned South Korean singers. He was a member of the boy group Double-A and its subunit Aoora & Hoik. He debuted on September 4, 2009, with the song ‘Love Back’.

Aoora made his solo debut on March 28, 2014, with the digital single ‘Body Part’.

Apart from these, he also sang songs such as ‘69’ (2013), ‘Morning, Lunch and Dinner and Coffee’ (2016) and ‘Black Sugar’ (2022).

Park Min-jun aka Aoora recently won the hearts of the Indian audience with his K-pop version of late musician Bappi Lahiri’s cult classic ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ from the 1982 film Disco Dancer.

He frequently shares his videos on Instagram grooving to Bollywood tracks.

Last year in September, his rendition of Salman Khan’s ‘Swag Se Swagat’ received a million views.

Aoora recently shared a video with singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in which he recreated Sing’s new track ‘Kalaastar’.

He also tweaked the hit song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ from Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in his K-pop style.

Recently speaking with Hindustan Times, Aoora said, “I would love to sing for an SRK movie someday. That would be like a dream come true.”

He added, “Apart from that, I really like the regional music of the country. Be it Punjabi, which is high on energy, or Tamil, which is melodious, I am a fan of Indian music and hence would like to collaborate with Indian artistes to create something fresh for Indian as well as Korean audience.”