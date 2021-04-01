Recently, it was announced that superstar Rajinikanth will be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The veteran actor took to Twitter to thank the government of India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He tweeted, “My heartfelt thanks to the government of india, respected & dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty.”

PM Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to congratulate Rajinikanth. He tweeted, “Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality…that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him.”

Replying to the PM, the superstar wrote, “Immensely humbled and honoured with your greetings and the most prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward award respected and dearest Shri @narendramodi ji. My heartfelt thanks to you and the government of india.”

Talking about Rajinikanth’s movies, the actor will next be seen in a movie titled Annaatthe which is being directed by Siva. The movie is slated to release on 4th November 2021. It also stars Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy.