There were reports that veteran actress Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with blood cancer and she is undergoing treatment in Mumbai. Today, her husband and actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a statement about it.

He shared a note which read, “Just so that the rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikander and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on. She’s all heart and that’s why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikander.”

We wish the actress a speedy recovery.

For the past few years, Kirron Kher has been away from the big screen, and she has been concentrating on her career in politics. Her last Bollywood film was the 2014 release Khoobsurat. However, she has been making a mark on the small screen with the reality show India’s Got Talent.