ZEE5 Global, one of the leading streaming media platforms for South Asian content, has been steadily investing in creating local Bangla content with prominent filmmakers and popular artistes to entertain audiences not only in Bangladesh but across the globe.

In yet another milestone, ZEE5 has now announced the release of its very first full-length feature film and fourth Bangla Original, a romantic comedy Jodi Kintu Tobuo at a virtual press conference.

The announcement was made by Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 Global, who also shared an exclusive look at the latest trailer of the movie.

Announcing the release, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “In 2020, we announced a pipeline of new content that we would launch in Bangladesh on ZEE5. Local stories that would be locally created with local talent for not only audiences in Bangladesh but around the globe. And all the Originals we have launched – Mainkar Chipay, WTFry and Contract have gone on to win audiences across countries. Today I’m very happy to announce our fourth Bangla Original, Jodi Kintu Tobuo, which is also our very first full-length feature film. This light-hearted romantic comedy directed by Shihab Shaheen and bringing together some of the top talent of Bangladesh is a rich addition to our content bouquet, and I’m sure it will win hearts across Bangladesh and the rest of the globe!”

The online event also saw the star-studded cast of the film – Ziaul Faruq Apurba, Nusraat Faria, Imtu Ratish and Amaan Reza and the director Shihab Shaheen coming together to share their experiences of working on the film, and to talk about what makes the film the “Bangladeshi Wedding of the Year.”

Jodi Kintu Tobuo, directed by National award-winning director Shihab Shaheen, follows the love story of an urban couple – Abir and Preety, who experience a roller coaster of emotions and complex situations to realise their love for each other. The film will see Apurba and Faria being paired together for the first time as an on-screen couple, next to notable actors from the Dhallywood film fraternity including Tariq Anam Khan, Saberi Alam, Naziba Bashar, Imtu Ratish and Amaan Reza.

This ZEE5 Original has been presented by Evaly and co-presented by Godrej Good Knight. It will be streaming on ZEE5 from April 1, 2021.