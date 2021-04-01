R Balki’s Ki & Ka starring Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about breaking the gender stereotype in the Indian society. Kareena played the role of an ambitious woman who wants to concentrate on her career, and Arjun played the role of a man who is a househusband.

The film received mixed reviews from the critics, but was a hit at the box office. Today, Ki & Ka completes five years of its release and Arjun and Kareena took to Instagram to share with their fans that they want a sequel to the film.

Arjun posted a picture holding a Mangalsutra and wrote, “A piece of memorabilia from ki & ka !!! Missing the set and missing the on screen Ki… this film was personal as I chose it for my mom and it’s now even more personal after working with Bebo and Balki sir… I think we need a sequel ��� what say @kareenakapoorkhan ? #5YearsOfKiandKa.”

Kareena posted a picture from the sets and wrote, “A film I thoroughly enjoyed, a film quite bold, a film after which Tim was conceived, a film that must be made into a sequel… only cause I want to work with @arjunkapoor and Balki once again… Arjun don’t worry, I will continue to say chappal laooooo ���������❤️❤️ #5YearsOfKiAndKa.”

Well, it will surely be interesting to watch Arjun and Kareena on the big screen together in Ki & Ka sequel.