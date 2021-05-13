Many celebrities from the industry have taken the Covid-19 vaccination and they even urge others to take the vaccine. Recently, superstar Rajinikanth took the second dose of vaccine and his daughter Soundarya Rajnikanth took to Twitter to share a picture of the Thalaiva taking the vaccine.

She tweeted, “Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine � Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe.”

Rajinikanth was in Hyderabad shooting for his movie Annaatthe. The superstar returned home yesterday and his wife Latha Rajinikanth welcomed him by doing an aarti (a Hindu ritual to welcome someone).

The video of the same went viral and Rajinikanth fans have been sharing the video social media. Check it out here…

Last year, the shooting Annaatthe was put on hold after a few crew members were tested positive for Covid-19. Directed by Siva, the movie also stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy. Annaatthe is slated to release on Diwali this year.

Rajinikanth was last seen on the big screen in the 2020 release Darbar. The AR Murugadoss directorial received mixed response from the audiences.

Last month, it was announced that the superstar will be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for it.

Rajinikanth had tweeted, “My heartfelt thanks to the government of india, respected & dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty.”