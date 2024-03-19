12.5 C
London
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra unveils new production venture ‘Women of My Billion’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday introduced Women of My Billion, an upcoming documentary narrating the true story of a woman’s journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to meet women who have faced violence.

Chopra Jonas and production banner Purple Pebble Pictures have produced the movie, which will be released on Prime Video after its theatrical run.

The documentary is directed by Ajitesh Sharma.

“I’ve had a really long relationship with Prime Video, now almost going on for four years, and they have always been champions of the work that I have done. And this movie was one of them,” Chopra Jonas said at the Prime Video Presents event as she introduced the film’s director and cast.

Women of My Billion or WOMB is about Srishti Bakshi, the UN Women Champion of Change, who embarks on a monumental journey, walking 3,800 km over 240 days, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, along the way meeting and learning first-hand about the experiences of women from all corners of India.

The film also features Pragya Prasun, who has spent her life rehabilitating women who have dealt with violence in various forms, Chopra Jonas said.

“As a company, we Purple Pebble Pictures, stand for being a springboard for filmmakers who want to tell stories that they are passionate about,” she added.

Women of My Billion is produced by Awedacious Originals in association with Purple Pebble Pictures. It is produced by Apoorva Bakshi and Chopra Jonas.

