Prime Video unveils 2024 India slate

Prime Video today unveiled its most ambitious and diverse content slate to date in India at its second Prime Video Presents India showcase, with close to 70 series and movies, with most of them premiering on the service over the next 2 years. With 40 Original series and movies, and 29 of some of India’s biggest and most anticipated movies, the new slate promises to bring the best of Indian entertainment to delight and engage customers.

Prime Video’s upcoming originals offer something for everyone in the household, featuring a wide array of series and movies spanning several genres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

From riveting thrillers and engrossing dramas to rib-tickling comedies and spine-chilling horror, to intriguing unscripted shows, fascinating stories for young adults, high-octane action, and alluring musical dramas, the diverse slate brings the best local stories to screen.

This is in addition to movies across languages from some of India’s most prestigious film studios that will come to the service after their theatrical premieres.

“At Prime Video, it has been our focus to super-serve Indian customers with the best of entertainment across formats. From clutter-breaking Original series and movies, direct-to-service premieres to post-theatrical launches of some of the biggest hits across languages, our goal is to be the first choice of entertainment for every customer,” said Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India. “Our content broke new grounds in 2023, helping India remain a front-runner, across international locales, in new customer adoption and Prime member engagement. We are humbled by the love we have received from our customers and want every story on our service to be someone’s favourite show or movie. In sync with this, we are thrilled to unveil our biggest, most diverse slate till date, and are certain that our upcoming series and movies will continue to enthrall audiences, not just in India but around the world.”

“At Prime Video, it has been our ongoing mission to be a global showcase for diverse, authentic, and rooted Indian stories, that can transcend linguistic and geographical borders,” said Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video. “In just 2023, our content was watched in over 210 countries and territories, in any given week, and trended in the top 10 on Prime Video worldwide for 43 of the last 52 weeks. It has been gratifying to witness the national and global impact of our shows and movies, and this fuels us to further champion Indian content on the global stage. As the home for storytellers and talent, we are also excited to partner with some of the most prolific names in Indian entertainment and empower dynamic, new voices, to create stories that are fresh, powerful, inspiring, and entertaining. We are confident that our upcoming slate of series and movies will pave the way for even more compelling narratives from India to emerge.”

Here is the list of all titles:

ORIGINAL SERIES

RETURNING SERIES



ORIGINAL MOVIES



LICENCED MOVIES

