Prime Video teases new seasons of ‘Pataal Lok’, ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Panchayat’

Streaming service Prime Video on Tuesday teased new seasons of its critically acclaimed series such as Pataal Lok 2, Mirzapur, and Panchayat.

The three shows, along with Bandish Bandits and the Tamil series Suzhal – The Vortex, are the five projects that will return to the streamer’s platform in 2024, the company said at its slate announcement event Prime Video Presents.

At the event, The Family Man Manoj Bajpayee took over hosting duties after Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor to announce the most-anticipated returning titles from the streamer.

Crime drama show Paatal Lok is coming back with season two, which will see Jaideep Ahlawat’s Hathiram and Ishwak Singh’s Ansari working together on two seemingly disconnected cases which sends them down the track of a nebulous conspiracy.

Sudip Sharma, who created the show, serves as a writer along with actor Abhishek Banerjee, Tamal Sen, and Rahul Kanojia. The sophomore chapter is directed by filmmaker Avinash Arun. It is produced by Karnesh Sharma of Clean Slate Filmz.

The second season will also feature Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua, Gul Panag, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Anurag Arora.

Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal’s Mirzapur is coming back with the third season, which is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media and Entertainment.

The new season will see Guddu (Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathi) pitted against a new contender as they stake their claim to the throne.

“Will they pass the baptism of fire, or will external forces seek to destroy the seat of power forever?” the official logline read.

Mirzapur season three, developed by Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan, is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer.

The show will also star Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

Continuing its collaboration The Viral Fever, the streamer also announced season three of Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar in the lead.

The new season is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar.

“As the Panchayat elections approach, both Pradhan (Neena Gupta) and Bhushan (Raghubir Yadav) camps engage in a fierce battle to uplift their public image. Navigating the murky waters of Phulera politics, Abhishek (Kumar) does his best to maintain his objectivity,” according to the official description.

The second season of the musical drama series Bandish Bandits, created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, will debut on Prime Video this year.

Like season one, Tiwari has directed all the episodes of the new chapter, which will see Ritwik Bhowmik’s Radhe and Shreya Chaudhary’s Tamanna finding themselves pitted against each other in a nationwide band competition, while their tumultuous relationship intersects like pieces on a chessboard.

The third season is written by Tiwari, Atmika Didwania, and Karan Singh Tyagi. It will also feature Sheeba Chadha, Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar.

Suzhal – The Vortex, Prime Video’s first Tamil original series, will return with its second season.

Created and written by Pushkar & Gayatri of Vikram Vedha fame, the crime thriller show features Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Lal, Saravanan, Manjima Mohan, Gouri Kishan, Monisha Blessy and Samyuktha Vishwanathan.

“When a senior activist lawyer, Chellappa, who defended Nandini, is found murdered, Sakkarai (Kathir) is called in to help the family. Set against the backdrop of the massive Ashtakaali Festival in the small town of Kaalipattanam, the case unravels deeds from the past that cast long shadows on the present,” read the official plotline.

The second season of Suzhal – The Vortex is written by Bramma and Sarjun. It is produced by Wallwatcher Films.