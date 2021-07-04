Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is set to make his full-fledged acting debut with the upcoming Tamil film Friendship. On Saturday, the makers raised the curtain on a new poster of the film to mark the 41st birthday of the sportsman.

This is not the first time Singh is facing the camera. He has previously made guest appearances in such films as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Bhaji in Problem (2013), and Second Hand Husband (2015).

In Friendship, Singh plays the character of a mechanical engineering student named Bhajji who plots an escapade with his friends from the incessant ragging of his seniors. In addition to him, the film also features south star Arjun, Losliya Mariyanesan, and Sathish in important characters.

John Paul Raj and Sham Surya have directed the film which was announced in 2020. Presented by Toughened Studios Limited, the film has been produced by Kiran Reddy Mandadi and Ram Maddukuri.

Apart from Tamil, Friendship is slated to release in several other popular Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The makers are yet to announce the official release date of the film.

Hailed as one of the best spinners of Indian cricket, Singh played 103 Tests for India, claiming 417 wickets in them. He also played 236 One-Day Internationals and took 269 wickets.

