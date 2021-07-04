Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Sadak 2 (2020), which had its direct-to-digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, has started shooting for her next film Darlings. What makes the upcoming project special for the talented actress is the fact that she is not only headlining it but also co-producing under her recently launched production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Bhatt, who began her acting career with Dharma Productions’ superhit college-caper Student of the Year (2012), turns producer with Darlings. She is co-producing the film in association with Shah Rukh Khan’s well-established banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

To be directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the film was officially announced a couple of months ago. Bhatt began filming for it today on Saturday in Mumbai. Apart from her, the impressive cast of Darlings also includes talented actors Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Sharing photos from her vanity van, Bhatt shared how she gets nervous before commencing shoot on a new film. She also urged her fans to send her luck to match up to her talented co-actors.

“Day one of Darlings, my first film as a producer, but I will always be an actor first and forever (in this case a very nervous actor). I do not know what it is… a night before I start a new film, I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body. I dream all night about messing up my lines, become jumpy, reach set 15 minutes before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away, and it shouldn’t because being nervous and feeling unsure means you really, really care. P.S – wish me luck please. I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors,” the actress wrote in her note.

Before commencing work on Darlings, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress also has Dharma Productions’ high-profile fantasy adventure drama Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR in her bag.

