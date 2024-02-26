6.4 C
London
Monday, February 26, 2024
Entertainment

‘Laapataa Ladies’ to open IFFM Summer Festival

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies has been selected as the opening film of the second edition of the IFFM Summer Festival.

The film will have its Australian premiere on 29th February at the festival ahead of its release on 1st March 2024, read a statement.

Excited about the screening, Kiran Rao said, “It’s a great honour for Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) to be the Opening Film at IIFM. I am absolutely delighted and would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude to the festival. I hope the Melbourne audience enjoys the film, and that I get to visit this great city in person soon!”

The festival will take place from February 29th to March 2nd.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick also shared her enthusiasm for the IFFM Summer Festival, stating, “This festival’s summer edition this year will have Laapataa Ladies as an opening film, directed by the talented Kiran Rao. We are thrilled to kickstart our latest venture with Kiran’s nuances film of layered human relationships, celebrates women and the unexpected complexities that life throws at us. This is our continued endeavour to have a widespread year-round celebration of Indian films down under and we are excited to have Kiran’s remarkable film be the opening film of the summer edition of our festival.”

Speaking of Laapataa Ladies, the film’s story is set in 2001 in rural India about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case.

The film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the scripting by Biplab Goswami.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

