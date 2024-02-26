‘Article 370’ banned in all Gulf countries

Actress Yami Gautam’s action political thriller film Article 370 has been banned in the Gulf countries.

While Article 370 has been riding high on success at the domestic and overseas box office, garnering praise from both audiences and critics alike, the ban in the Gulf is another dampener on the Hindi film industry, as it deprives audiences in the region of the opportunity to experience an Indian cinematic offering, which has been widely lauded.

The ban in Gulf countries comes as a surprise, particularly considering the region’s thriving tourism industry and the continued presence of Indian movies being filmed there.

The disparity between Bollywood’s contribution to the Gulf’s entertainment industry and the lack of access to Indian films in its theatres is glaring. While Indian cinema enjoys a dedicated fan base in the region, the absence of films like Article 370 emphasizes a concerning trend of censorship and limited cultural exchange, as per a statement.

As the global film industry continues to grapple with issues of censorship and accessibility, prioritizing dialogue and collaboration to foster a more inclusive and vibrant cinematic landscape seems to be the need of the hour.

Earlier Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s aerial action thriller Fighter denied release in all Gulf countries except UAE.

In Article 370, Yami plays Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in the film, which is set in the valley and revolves around the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

The Central government on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar.