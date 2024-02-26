6.4 C
London
Monday, February 26, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment‘Article 370’ banned in all Gulf countries
Entertainment

‘Article 370’ banned in all Gulf countries

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

‘Laapataa Ladies’ to open IFFM Summer Festival

Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies has been selected as...
Entertainment

V&A Museum London seeks Taylor Swift superfan for advisory role

London’s prestigious Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) has announced...
Entertainment

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ to premiere on April 12 on Netflix

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila is...
Entertainment

BBC confirms a spin-off for hit legal drama ‘The Split’

The BBC has confirmed a spin-off series for its...
Entertainment

‘You have to learn to evolve with it’: Aamir Khan on use of AI in films

Superstar Aamir Khan on Friday said one cannot ignore...

Actress Yami Gautam’s action political thriller film Article 370 has been banned in the Gulf countries.

While Article 370 has been riding high on success at the domestic and overseas box office, garnering praise from both audiences and critics alike, the ban in the Gulf is another dampener on the Hindi film industry, as it deprives audiences in the region of the opportunity to experience an Indian cinematic offering, which has been widely lauded.

The ban in Gulf countries comes as a surprise, particularly considering the region’s thriving tourism industry and the continued presence of Indian movies being filmed there.

The disparity between Bollywood’s contribution to the Gulf’s entertainment industry and the lack of access to Indian films in its theatres is glaring. While Indian cinema enjoys a dedicated fan base in the region, the absence of films like Article 370 emphasizes a concerning trend of censorship and limited cultural exchange, as per a statement.

As the global film industry continues to grapple with issues of censorship and accessibility, prioritizing dialogue and collaboration to foster a more inclusive and vibrant cinematic landscape seems to be the need of the hour.

Earlier Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s aerial action thriller Fighter denied release in all Gulf countries except UAE.

In Article 370, Yami plays Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in the film, which is set in the valley and revolves around the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

The Central government on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
V&A Museum London seeks Taylor Swift superfan for advisory role
Next article
‘Laapataa Ladies’ to open IFFM Summer Festival

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Laapataa Ladies’ to open IFFM Summer Festival

Entertainment 0
Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies has been selected as...

V&A Museum London seeks Taylor Swift superfan for advisory role

Entertainment 0
London’s prestigious Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) has announced...

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ to premiere on April 12 on Netflix

Entertainment 0
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila is...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Netizens call out Google’s AI chatbot ‘Gemini’ for being racist against white people

Business 0
Google’s AI chatbot released on 8th February called ‘Gemini’,...

Indian farmers want Parliament to discuss their demands

Headline Story 0
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday said the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc