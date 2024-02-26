6.4 C
London
Monday, February 26, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentGhazal singer Pankaj Udhas dies at 72
Entertainment

Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas dies at 72

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

‘Laapataa Ladies’ to open IFFM Summer Festival

Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies has been selected as...
Entertainment

‘Article 370’ banned in all Gulf countries

Actress Yami Gautam’s action political thriller film Article 370...
Entertainment

V&A Museum London seeks Taylor Swift superfan for advisory role

London’s prestigious Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) has announced...
Entertainment

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ to premiere on April 12 on Netflix

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila is...
Entertainment

BBC confirms a spin-off for hit legal drama ‘The Split’

The BBC has confirmed a spin-off series for its...

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, best known for “Chitti Ayee Hai” and “Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein”, died in Mumbai on Monday following prolonged illness, his daughter Nayab said. He was 72.

Udhas, who also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including “Naam”, “Saajan” and “Mohra”, died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, a family source said.

“With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness,” Nayab wrote in an Instagram post.

The last rites will be held on Tuesday.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘Laapataa Ladies’ to open IFFM Summer Festival

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Conservative party not Islamophobic, says Sunak

Headline Story 0
British prime minister Rishi Sunak denied on Monday that...

‘Laapataa Ladies’ to open IFFM Summer Festival

Entertainment 0
Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies has been selected as...

‘Article 370’ banned in all Gulf countries

Entertainment 0
Actress Yami Gautam’s action political thriller film Article 370...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Netizens call out Google’s AI chatbot ‘Gemini’ for being racist against white people

Business 0
Google’s AI chatbot released on 8th February called ‘Gemini’,...

Indian farmers want Parliament to discuss their demands

Headline Story 0
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday said the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc