Netflix recently dropped the trailer of their new non-fiction franchise series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. While the trailer received a rousing response on social media, the title of the series did not go down well with award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar for some obvious reasons.

Bhandarkar did not waste any time in expressing his displeasure over the title of the show. He took to Twitter and alleged that KJo had used his Bollywood Wives title for his new show which is coming on the leading streaming media platform Netflix.

Karan Johar, who remained silent on the issue all this while, has now tendered an apology to the National Film Award-winning filmmaker. Sharing a public apology on Twitter, Johar clarified that the format, nature, audience, and the title of his upcoming web-show is different.

“I know you have been upset with us. I humbly apologise for any grievance that has been caused to you during the course of the last few weeks. However, I would want to clarify that we have chosen this new and different title The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives keeping in mind the non-fiction format of our reality-based franchise series. As our title was distinct, I did not foresee to upsetting you as it has and for that, I duly apologise. We assure you that the format, nature, audience, and the title of our series are different and would not in any manned dent or encumber the exploration of your work,” wrote Karan Johar.

Bhandarkar had earlier urged producers Karan Johar and Dharma Productions’ CEO, Apoorva Mehta, to change the title of their series. He had tweeted, “Dear Karan Johar, you & Apoorva Mehta had asked me for the title Bollywood Wives for web, which I refused, as my project is underway. It is morally and ethically wrong you to tweak it to The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Please, do not dent my project. I humbly request you to change the title.”

Starring Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan, and Gauri Khan, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives debuts on 27th November on Netflix.