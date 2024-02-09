Jameela Jamil, Simone Ashley among 40 ‘legendary women’ on British Vogue cover

Jameela Jamil and Simone Ashley are among the 40 ‘legendary women’ on British Vogue’s latest cover.

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Victoria Beckham, Linda Evangelista, Oprah Winfrey, Dua Lipa, and Miley Cyrus are also in the “farewell shoot” for the final issue by outgoing editor Edward Enninful.

All 40 supermodels, Hollywood stars, fashion icons, and sporting champions gathered in New York City for a “once in a lifetime” shoot with renowned photographer Steven Meisel. It is the largest number of women ever shot together for a Vogue cover. However, all the women have previously graced the front of the magazine during Enninful’s six-year tenure.

Unveiling the cover, Enninful said, “So here it is: my 76th and final edition of Vogue, six-and-a-half years and 153 cover stars later, including the 40 legendary women who feature on this cover. It has been an extraordinary ride and an absolute honour.”

She added, “As I step into my new role, as Conde Nast’s global creative and cultural advisor for Vogue, I am determined to keep championing the incredible array of voices in fashion and media and ensure we keep the energy explosion of the last few years going. We always say it, because it always needs to be said: there is a great deal yet to be done.”

Gemma Chan, Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Jodie Comer, Maya Jama, and Rina Sawayama are among the British stars to be featured in the diverse line-up, which also includes Serena Williams, Iman, Selma Blair, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The full list of 40 stars:

Adwoa Aboah

Adut Akech

Simone Ashley

Victoria Beckham

Selma Blair

Naomi Campbell

Vittoria Ceretti

Gemma Chan

Jodie Comer

Laverne Cox

Cindy Crawford

Miley Cyrus

Ariana Debose

Cara Delevingne

Jourdan Dunn

Paloma Elsesser

Karen Elson

Cynthia Erivo

Linda Evangelista

Jane Fonda

Kaia Gerber

Gigi Hadid

Salma Hayek

Iman

Maya Jama

Jameela Jamil

Karlie Kloss

Precious Lee

Dua Lipa

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Kate Moss

Lila Moss

Rina Sawayama

Irina Shayk

Anya Taylor-Joy

Christy Turlington

Amber Valletta

Serena Williams

Oprah

Anok Yai