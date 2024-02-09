12.2 C
London
Friday, February 9, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment‘One Day’: Ambika Mod reveals how she and co-star Leo Woodall got...
Entertainment

‘One Day’: Ambika Mod reveals how she and co-star Leo Woodall got to know each other on set

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

India to host Miss World pageant from Feb 18 to March 9

The much anticipated 71st edition of Miss World will...
Entertainment

Jameela Jamil, Simone Ashley among 40 ‘legendary women’ on British Vogue cover

Jameela Jamil and Simone Ashley are among the 40...
Entertainment

Oscars announces new award for casting directors

The board of governors of the Academy of Motion...
Entertainment

Top Tamil movies of 2023 and where to watch them

IN 2023, Kollywood witnessed a notable shift compared to...
Entertainment

Adarsh Gourav starts shooting for ‘Aliens’

Adarsh Gourav, who was recently seen in the movie...

After winning critics and audiences’ hearts with her breakout performance in the acclaimed BBC miniseries This Is Going to Hurt, actress Ambika Mod is presently in news for her first leading role as Emma Morley in Netflix’s One Day, a TV adaptation of David Nicholls’ bestselling romance novel of the same name.

Aside from Mod, One Day also stars actor Leo Woodall in the lead role as Dexter Mayhew.

The 14-episode series follows the complicated love affair of the lead pair through the lens of the same day every year from 1988.

The synopsis reads: “Dex and Emma face squabbles and fights, hopes and missed opportunities, laughter and tears. And as the true meaning of this one crucial day is revealed, they must come to grips with the nature of love and life itself.”

During an interview with BBC, Mod, 29, opened up about how she and Woodall, 27, did not have long to build their chemistry before the team started filming the series.

This left the pair with only one option: finding ways to get to know each other on set. One way was by playing games, such as guessing each other’s favourite flavour of crisps.

That helped to overcome awkwardness when it came to filming sex scenes, Woodall said. “By the time we were doing intimate scenes, we knew each other so well that we were comfy with each other,” he told the publication.

One Day is bankrolled under Drama Republic, Universal International Studios, and Focus Features. The series is available to stream on Netflix.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Jameela Jamil, Simone Ashley among 40 ‘legendary women’ on British Vogue cover
Next article
India to host Miss World pageant from Feb 18 to March 9

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India to host Miss World pageant from Feb 18 to March 9

Entertainment 0
The much anticipated 71st edition of Miss World will...

Jameela Jamil, Simone Ashley among 40 ‘legendary women’ on British Vogue cover

Entertainment 0
Jameela Jamil and Simone Ashley are among the 40...

Oscars announces new award for casting directors

Entertainment 0
The board of governors of the Academy of Motion...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote

Pakistan news 0
Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan urged his supporters...

Labour party aims to boost trade ties with India

UK News 0
Labour party’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc