11.8 C
London
Friday, February 9, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentOscars announces new award for casting directors
Entertainment

Oscars announces new award for casting directors

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Jameela Jamil, Simone Ashley among 40 ‘legendary women’ on British Vogue cover

Jameela Jamil and Simone Ashley are among the 40...
Entertainment

Top Tamil movies of 2023 and where to watch them

IN 2023, Kollywood witnessed a notable shift compared to...
Entertainment

Adarsh Gourav starts shooting for ‘Aliens’

Adarsh Gourav, who was recently seen in the movie...
Entertainment

Amitabh seeks blessings at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya...
Entertainment

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha announce pregnancy

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are expecting their...

The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has announced the addition of a new category to the Oscars recognising the achievement in casting for films.

The Academy Award for Achievement in Casting will be introduced to the Oscars beginning with the 98th edition that will honour the films released in 2025. The first award in the new category will be handed out in 2026.

“Casting directors play an essential role in filmmaking, and as the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines that we recognize and celebrate.

“We congratulate our Casting Directors Branch members on this exciting milestone and for their commitment and diligence throughout this process,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement.

The rules for eligibility and voting for the inaugural award will be announced in April 2025.

The Academy had established the casting directors’ branch in July 2013 and it currently has nearly 160 members.

Academy Casting Directors Branch governors Richard Hicks, Kim Taylor-Coleman, and Debra Zane, said, “This award is a deserved acknowledgment of our casting directors’ exceptional talents and a testament to the dedicated efforts of our branch.”

The last new award category created was Best Animated Feature Film, back in 2001. The Academy had announced a new category, named the Academy Award for Best Popular Film, in 2018 but it was never incorporated in the ceremony.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Top Tamil movies of 2023 and where to watch them
Next article
Jameela Jamil, Simone Ashley among 40 ‘legendary women’ on British Vogue cover

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Jameela Jamil, Simone Ashley among 40 ‘legendary women’ on British Vogue cover

Entertainment 0
Jameela Jamil and Simone Ashley are among the 40...

Top Tamil movies of 2023 and where to watch them

Entertainment 0
IN 2023, Kollywood witnessed a notable shift compared to...

Adarsh Gourav starts shooting for ‘Aliens’

Entertainment 0
Adarsh Gourav, who was recently seen in the movie...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote

Pakistan news 0
Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan urged his supporters...

Labour party aims to boost trade ties with India

UK News 0
Labour party’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc